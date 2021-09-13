Lost for Words exhibition on at Space Gallery

TeaTales series 2021, mixed media by Sue James.

The exhibition Lost for Words will open at Space Gallery, 18 St Hill St, on September 22.

The exhibition is a collaboration of nine artists and forms part of the Fringe events for the Whanganui Literary Festival.

Sea Light, acrylic & oil on board, by Jenn Dickie.

The theme allowed wide interpretation in a variety of media, but all works are inspired in some way by language or the written word.

Artists Catherine Macdonald, Fiona MacGowan, Katherine Claypole, Jenn Dickie, Lindsay Marsh and Deb Frederikse are based in Whanganui, while ex-residents Sue James, Felicity Priest and Sophie Klerk continue to contribute to group projects.

Detail from page of Artist book, 'It's not what you say but how you say it', 2021, by Catherine Macdonald.

A connected Fringe Festival event, Artists Who Write, will be held at Space Gallery on September 29, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

A selection of written work by Whanganui artists, including Edith Collier, Ted Lewis, Joanna Margaret Paul and Colleen Lenihan, will be read by local voices.

Covid lockdowns have made the exhibition organisation a little tricky, but the exhibition and the readings can now proceed in level 2 lockdown.

The exhibition opening is 5.30pm to 7pm. It will run until October 16. Viewing hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.