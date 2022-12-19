The festive season is upon us and the continually Covid-challenged year that has been 2022 is nearing its end. With the cost of living pressures, climate change, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine - not to mention the human rights issues in Iran - it comes as no surprise that many folks are looking forward to kissing goodbye to this one and welcoming the possibilities and hope that comes with new year resolutions.

It has been quite the trifecta since the coronavirus hit the headlines in December 2019. The beginning of the 2020s sure has been a riotous ride. The festive season brings us time for deep breathing, quiet reflection, and hopefully being a little more prepared to brace ourselves for future challenges that lie ahead.

After a year that has brought continued uncertainty and change, it’s only natural that some of us may be feeling some fatigue as we count down the December days. My hope is that you find some time and space to rejuvenate over the coming days.

The Women’s Network is taking a bit of a break over the holiday period to rest and recharge. It’s been a big end to the year for me with a milestone half-century birthday celebrated at the end of November, and then a bout of summer flu thrown in for good measure.

I’ve also been learning to ride the rollercoaster of perimenopause over the past couple of years, and I’ll be joining the ranks of Kiwi women who have been attempting to talk more openly about this transformative time of life, because menopause matters, and it needs normalising.

Broadcaster and pastor Petra Bagust is one of the standouts in leading this conversation via her ever-informative and insightful podcast, Grey Areas. An interesting listen, no matter your time of life or gender, it comes highly recommended.

While we are on the subject of sexual and reproductive health, a reminder that the Women’s Network has a range of free period products in-house, thanks to donations we receive throughout the year. This is something that we have strived to provide as a women’s organisation during our more than 35-year evolution and we’ll continue to promote this as an important part of what we do with our community.

Period poverty has become much more topical and real over the past few years as women have started having more courageous conversations about our cycles. There are distinct links between menstrual health and mental health, among other things. One way we can alleviate personal stress is by making period products more available. So, feel free to reach out if this is something we can do for you or someone you know because periods matter, and so do you. Period.

Amid all the regular business of talking with and cheerleading for women, I’ve been full throttle with festival planning – a rite of passage for me at each year’s end for the past 14 years. That’s right, New Zealand’s best [and only] women’s fest is heading your way for revolution number 14 when La Fiesta rolls out from February 10 to March 10 right here in our awesome Whanganui town.

Thanks to the incredible support across our community, and beyond, this festival is going to be huge. At last count, there were around 130 events and more than 60 festival partners, our largest-ever line-up!

I am completely astounded by the variety of activities on offer, and the number of new festival partners joining in the fun. I am particularly excited to have scooped support from the Royal New Zealand Ballet via some community classes, and the national collective of women’s brass band players, Bras and Brass which will see women coming from all over the country to perform a tribute concert to the great women of rock.

Keep your eyes on our Women’s Network and La Fiesta social media pages for the festival guide coming soon. We’ll have some fresh festival fare for you in the new year Midweek too.

While our team is taking time out from December 23 to around January 4, online enquiries for information or support can be made over the festive break to our email, or via our Women’s Network Whanganui social media pages.

For anyone who wants to make a donation to a good cause this Christmas, our givealittle page is always open for business with every dollar donated making a difference in the local lives of women and their whanau. Simply head to Women’s Network Whanganui - Givealittle or email me at: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

In the meantime, my very sincere wishes to you for a safe, happy and healthy festive season. Here’s to more adventures together in 2023, whatever they may be.