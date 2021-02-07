Looking for answers to the bigger questions

"The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence." Nikola Tesla

Well, Nikola Tesla — we are finally here and there is no avoiding what the new science is revealing.

No matter whether you believe in the science or not, it's here to stay and it's getting more and more visible in mainstream.

I've always been interested in the bigger questions for as long as I can remember. So it's liberating for someone like myself to be finally able to attach research and science to what I've felt I've always intuitively known.

Intuition is a curious thing. It wasn't until I started learning about energy and vibrations at more of an intellectual level that things started making a whole lot more sense. A wise friend once said, "Once you get the knowledge then it's easier to trust your intuition." I've found that to be true for me. Ongoing learning, therefore, is going to increase my intuition, which is why this year is all about more study, specifically emotional regulation from a "vibrational" perspective. We now know that the stronger the survival or stressful emotion we feel towards someone or something in our life, the more we pay attention to them. Learning how to lower the volume of negative emotions and practising being in the present moment enables us to take our attention off the cause of the problem, which is how we begin to break our energetic bond with our past-present reality. When we can learn how to increase our energy and our electromagnetic field, there's more energy to heal, create, transform, transcend, etc (Dr Joe Dispenza).

The course I'm doing is directly from The Heart Math Institute and was created by a neurologist and trauma specialists adept at using heart techniques as part of their trauma therapies. Numerous studies have shown that heart coherence is an optimal physiological state associated with increased cognitive function, self-regulatory capacity, emotional stability and resilience. What I particularly love about this is that coherence is a practice that anybody can do. My job as a coach is to keep people focused on their practices as in the midst of change it's easy to jump back into energy-zapping patterns of thinking.

I'm passionate about this work, not just because it's brought me a mental freedom way beyond what I could ever have imagined but knowing that we all affect each other and collectively we actually influence the global field (Global Collective Initiative). Ancient cultures have known about the connection to the Gaia, or Mother Earth, now science is teaching us how. Why, on the other hand, we may never know.

I'm running a small workshop over La Fiesta on February 20. If you would like to know more about how science, emotions and transforming past our "stuckness" is possible, then please register on Facebook or by contacting me on:

www.carlascoachingforhealth.com

https://www.facebook.com/CC4Health