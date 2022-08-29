

Thank you to everyone who supported our seventh annual Winter Wonderfest which wrapped up a couple of weeks ago.

Our largest winter festival so far offered up more than 50 activities and events over two weeks, with some events being booked out before the festival began. Some of our festival partners even put on extra events to meet the demand.

I enjoyed being able to get involved by participating in a few events when I wasn't busy with my organiser hat on. It was great to see the diversity of people out and about getting into it.

My grateful thanks to you all – festival partners, presenters, participants, sponsors and supporters – we couldn't do it without YOU.

This brings me to thinking about summer, and the 14th annual celebration of women that is New Zealand's best women's fest. Expressions of interest are now open for La Fiesta 2023.

Whanganui's unique celebration of women and community is also Aotearoa New Zealand's leading and longest-running women's festival. La Fiesta is set to roll from February 10 to March 10 next year and expressions of interest are open for submission until November 11.

As the founder and co-ordinator of La Fiesta, I am delighted that the festival continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui.

Despite its best efforts, Covid-19 hasn't stopped us from putting together a festival programme over the last two years.

Presenters in the past have come from around New Zealand and have included award-winning artists, comedians, musicians, performers and writers, and next year looks to do that again with some of the interest that has been received already. Importantly, La Fiesta showcases local talent too. This is a cornerstone of the festival's ethos.

I am particularly keen to hear from wahine Māori and Pasifika women, as well as women from our diverse cultural communities keen to contribute an activity or event during La Fiesta.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women's Day commemorated annually on March 8, with 2023 heralding its 112th anniversary. An important time for us to reflect upon the challenges that still lie ahead in respect of gender equity, as well as celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and girls locally and across the globe.

La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible women going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, skills and talents, and profound wisdom.

Men are welcome to partner with the festival too. The diversity of the people of Whanganui are the real inspiration for La Fiesta, a party which the whole community is invited to.

So, if you would like to run an event in the festival, know someone who does, or simply have some neat ideas about what you'd like to see in the programme, get in touch with me. I am happy to meet up and chat, arrange time to talk online, or exchange emails.

It is always exciting to see what comes forward from the community, it's what makes the festival programme so unique from year to year.

For more information about the festival or putting forward an expression of an interest, you can leave a message by phoning the Women's Network (06) 345 6833 or email me at: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.

Explore what past festivals have involved by visiting the Women's Network Whanganui or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website: http://lafiestanz.com.