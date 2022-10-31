Local musicians at work at the Musicians Club. Photo / Supplied

The first Friday of the month is the Musicians Club Night at the club's hall on Drews Ave, and features an open mic where local artists and bands come out to entertain the community of live music enthusiasts. There is often a guest act from Taranaki, Manawatū, Wellington or further afield, but the focus is always on the talented Whanganui musos.

Recent months have seen a marked increase in the number of performers keen to step on to the historic stage, which continues to inspire musicians and delight audiences. And with them come more listeners and a great community atmosphere.

You can expect more of the same this Friday, November 4, when the doors open at 7pm. There will be student bands, old-time local favourites and everything in between! The motto of the club is 'It's all about the music', and everyone is welcome. General admission is $15, and club members pay $10, with memberships available at the door. Performers write their names on the whiteboard, are allotted three songs and do not pay the cover charge.

If you have never been to a club night, it's high time you came down to the club to hang out with the locals who love and support live music. Whether you want to perform or not (or perhaps you are undecided), we look forward to welcoming you to the club!