Local Focus: The Covid refugee carnival 'making things up as we go along'

They're not sure where they are taking their carnival next, but for now, Mahons Amusements is at Whanganui Racecourse.

It's the real deal, an old-fashioned sideshow, but has suffered a slew of event cancellations that it was booked to be a part of.

The Mahon family of Ngaruawahia have been amusing Aotearoa for generations.

And if you think you recognise some of their rides from childhood, you'd be right.

Paul Mahon, whose grandfather founded the business, grew up with the show.

He reckons his record on the Gravitron ride was 13 times in a row at age 12.

"We were started 70-plus years ago by my grandfather so we are third-generation showmen," he says.

"They're all classic rides, they've been going for many years but they've been pulled apart and fully maintained over those years and updated with all the latest technology safety features and everything else."

Paul Mahon says his family's company does not yet know where its fleet of trucks carrying fairground attractions will be based after this weekend.

Despite the new technology, to the naked eye, the rides look the same as they always have, apart from the odd change in colour scheme.

But there is a noticeable difference at night.

"They've all got new RGB LED lighting on it so they're good for the environment - less power and looks a lot better at night - which has made a big difference at night to these shows in particular. Good with nighttime atmosphere, good crowds."

Covid has forced a pared-back show this year, some rides, like the original Ghost Train built by Grandfather Mahon, are in lockdown. But the new 40 metre-high Turbo Boost makes an appearance.

The production remains very much a family affair, so if the whole family isn't together, the whole show isn't together.

"Uncle John is stuck in Hamilton. Because of Covid you can't get out, which is a bit of a problem, but that's alright.

"We were very lucky we got out just before Covid hit and we've done our third show of the year which is a bit different," says Paul.

While the Mahons remain upbeat, it's a mammoth task to sustain a company so dependant on crowds.

"We're not sure where we are going next," says Paul.

"We are making things up as we go along."

Paul Mahon's cousin CJ Mahon is also on the road. He would usually be preparing for music festivals and corporate events in and around Auckland over summer but most of that work has been cancelled due to Covid.

The Mahons say they are grateful for support from local venues.

Currently, Mahons Amusements is negotiating with Palmerston North District Council for its next venue.

"We are very grateful for how cooperative the Whanganui racecourse has been, in terms of allowing us to be here," says CJ.

"It's great that we can be here for two weekends so again that's just sharing the load, allowing more people to be able to come in and have that space and not feel like you're cramped around with anyone."

They open for their second Whanganui weekend on Friday.

Tickets can be bought for different sessions to prevent overcrowding, and masks must be worn.

Tickets for nighttime sessions are available through Eventfinda.

"A super pass which is unlimited rides for three hours - $40 for all the rides for three hours other than the Turbo Boost," says CJ.

Gate sales are also available. Entry is free during the day and $5 in the evenings.

Mahons Amusements is booked for further shows around the country, but they are still to be confirmed due to Covid.

Keep an eye on their website for details.