Local Focus: Rory Smith on Candidate Camera

Meet Rory Smith, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Rory Smith's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Rory Smith says he would like to see the central city overhauled with "dud" buildings being replaced with fresh green spaces, and pedestrianising multiple sections of Victoria Ave.

"I'd like to see at least one green space in every block."

Smith doesn't necessarily want to stop suburban sprawl, but supports infill housing.

"The idea of putting a new house down and walking into an instant community is really pleasant, really pleasing - and enhancing for the existing community in a lot of ways."

Smith, a Labour Party supporter, says the conservation strategy proposed by council was impressive but he doesn't "understand the linkages". He argues that council is not connected.

"Great plan, reads really well but I don't see where it fits."

Binge-watching TV doesn't interest Smith, but he does find time to binge-listen to rock and roll bands like the Rolling Stones.