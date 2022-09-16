Local Focus: Jenny Duncan on Candidate Camera

Meet Jenny Duncan, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Duncan's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Jenny Duncan is an anti-mandate candidate running for Whanganui District Council.

Duncan says "people have a right to choose" whether or not they are vaccinated.

Duncan has been Whanganui's Deputy Mayor for the last three years.

She was unsure who would win a fight between Gandalf and Dumbledore.

"Don't know, don't care," she said.

On more important matters, Duncan agrees with the reason for Three Waters reform.

"New Zealand needs water reform, absolutely. But what we don't need is the model that's currently being provided."

She says there are better alternatives though did not explain what they were.