“We’ve kept our share and we’re keeping it going.

“It gets kids safe on bikes, using our cycleways, and we can get a proportion of them through to utilise our velodrome.”

Previously, Baker-Hogan backed roofing that facility, but she said now was not the time to push the issue.

“This year, we’ve shown we can keep rates rises in line with inflation - somewhere between 2% and 4%.

“That needs to be sustained through the next three to six years.

“We can invest in core infrastructure, look at delivering new projects, and we can keep rates low.”

A “reluctant supporter” of the Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment, she said a proposal to add a door charge for out-of-towners needed to be revisited.

Last year, she and councillor Ross Fallen backed the idea, which was put forward by councillor Rob Vinsen.

“Or we need to reduce operating costs,” she said.

“It’s costing more than our libraries, our swimming pools, and it gets over three times more than our museum.”

Baker-Hogan, a former Whanganui District Health Board member, said centralisation, such as that of the health sector, did not necessarily mean better results.

She voted against Whanganui joining with Ruapehu to form a new water entity.

“This is not about our rivers, this is about key infrastructure,” Baker-Hogan said.

“There are no questions about the relationship [between Whanganui and Ruapehu] or about us honouring Te Awa Tupua.

“I just think there are risks for both councils, and our submissions [on water delivery model options] were pretty simple - go it alone.”

She said she had enjoyed the past three years on the council - “it’s been a good team”.

“But, you don’t want groupthink. My energy and wisdom are there, and I’m positive about going forward.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.