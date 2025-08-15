McPhee said the council had done well to get the average rates rise to 2.2% for 2025/26.

“I reckon I can get it to zero or better, and still be moving forward.

“I’m here to break down some of the pomp and ceremony of councils. I’m definitely not here for the salary.”

McPhee said he was a big advocate for mental health.

Whanganui’s homelessness situation deserved more attention, and he believed people needed to help themselves “or they’ve got to want help”.

“All these church groups that play a role, and other groups involved in the whole mental health/homeless/kids-out-of-control situation, need to get down to the grassroots and be talking one-on-one.

“That’s something I’m keen to get involved in.

“I also know there are a lot of lonely older people out there. Maybe we can set up a hotline so people can go and mow their lawns if they’re struggling, on a volunteer basis.”

He said the council owned a lot of buildings in the district and one could be turned into a community centre.

There should be free parking in central Whanganui, McPhee said.

“Taking $70 out of the average family person’s pay packet for a parking offence is pretty tough going.”

Councils set the price for per-hour parking charges but the Government is responsible for setting infringements.

He said he did not want to make big plans before getting his head around council facts and figures, and where its balance sheet sat.

“Getting good cohesion, teamwork and a good fun spirit within the dynamics of the council itself is a good starting point.

“Right from the lowest-paid council team member to the chief executive, everyone has a role to play and is equally important.”

McPhee said he was not interested in putting up billboards around town during the campaign - “that money is better off going to charity” - and would not participate in meet-the-candidates events.

“In some ways, it’s a bit of an insult to people that are going to vote, they’ve got someone’s mug thrown at them while they’re going about their Sunday drive.”

He ran for the Wellington City Council in 2010, in the Paekawakawa Southern Ward, but lost to Paul Eagle.

He is also running for a councillor seat in Whanganui.

“I’m not really prepared to go along to residents [and ratepayers] association meetings because, when I’ve run [for council] in the past, it’s usually family, friends or aligned party faithful who have already made up their minds.

“No billboards, no bulls***, let’s get on with it.”

A referendum on Māori wards will run at the same time as this year’s election.

McPhee said he would form his own opinion on their retention but it was up to the people to decide.

If elected, there would be a revolving door policy, not an open door policy for his office, he said.

“If you’ve got something to contribute and say, you come in.

“If you’re full of s*** and wasting my time, the door will flick you straight back out.”

He said he had a long association with Whanganui, particularly through motorsport, which was a major passion.

“I’ve got a lot of mates who live here who retired from Wellington.

“You pop around for a cup of tea, then take the bike out through the Paraparas and down through Pipiriki and Jerusalem.”

Voting in this year’s local election begins on September 9 and closes at noon on election day, October 11.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.