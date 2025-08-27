Oscroft said rates had been a pain point in recent years, especially in his suburb and Castlecliff.

“Basically, I think rates increases should be around wage increases/inflation.

“Affordability is absolutely key, but we also need to keep track of liveability - the basic functioning of the city, making sure traffic flow is good.

“I see the city as a living organism and, with any living organism, the circulatory system is super important.”

He said Whanganui was a fantastic city with a lot going for it and the council had to take some of the credit for that.

“It’s great that [some councillors] have a wealth of experience, but I think it’s important we get fresh voices on.

“You can see things that people who have been there a long time don’t and you’re willing to do things differently.”

Oscroft, who has a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, said he wanted to talk to as many people as possible during his campaign and listen to what they had to say.

There were small things the council could do to support vibrancy in the district, “without throwing money around”, such as partnering with community organisations.

The community-led North Mole rejuvenation project was one example.

“I’m a big believer in empowering local people to do things.

“Everyone should feel like they belong to the community, and everyone should feel like they can contribute.”

Oscroft said central government legislation would “keep the council on its toes” over the next triennium, with the potential for restructuring.

“Obviously, the Dublin St Bridge is going to be a massive thing as well and could change the city in so many ways.

“I love all the ideas coming in, with cycle bridges and things like that, but there will have to be a really thorough analysis.”

