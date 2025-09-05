“A mayor has to be willing to go out and say ‘This is what I believe, this is why I believe in it’, and to work with the community on whether there are any gaps.”

He said he has a clear set of policies and values, and is not afraid to express his opinion, no matter how controversial the issue.

Policies include establishing a youth hub in the central city, and beginning an upgrade of the lower Victoria Ave block and riverfront.

Chandulal-Mackay said accusations of being “woke” did not bother him.

“I’ve got views that span the entire continuum.

“I’m the bishop’s representative on a local school board, I’m an avid monarchist, and I’m probably the most free speech mayoral candidate in this race.

“Engaging with people who hold differing view points is something I believe in.”

He said he is campaigning on policies such as an Invest for Whanganui Fund, a Whanganui to Christchurch airline route and a civic leadership programme for young people.

“Some people could characterise that sort of thing as progressive, but the use of the infamous ‘w’ [woke] word, to me, is just overkill now.”

It was critical that new councillors had a thorough understanding of the long-term plan, because that set the agenda for the next three years, he said.

“If I’m elected mayor, I’ll be making sure it is front and centre of the induction.

“I’ve also spaced my policies across a nine-year period, essentially to align it with the long-term plan.”

The council could not afford to do everything at once, and there is community concern about the cost of its services, he said.

“I wanted to reflect that in my policies as much as possible, while still looking ahead to the future and offering ideas outside of just ‘doing the basics brilliantly’, which seems to be the tag line of the moment.”

Chandulal-Mackay said he would be voting for the retention of Māori wards.

“We get more participation and more cohesion in democratic structures when people see themselves represented in the system that makes decisions on their behalf,” he said.

“Whanganui has a Māori population of 27%, yet for the last nine years there has been no Māori representation around the table.”

He said the council had an ambitious target of 1000 new homes over the next 10 years, to be delivered through an independent housing entity.

However, those living in the council’s pensioner units had to be assured their tenancies were not at risk.

“The retention of affordable rentals and security of tenancy is a non-negotiable,” Chandulal-Mackay said.

“It cannot be compromised.”

He said the redevelopment of Whanganui’s port is a significant infrastructure project, and still incomplete.

Another policy is to create an attraction strategy to grow the marine sector.

“The next council will have to work with port directors on how to leverage that investment and generate some form of financial return to the ratepayer,” Chandulal-Mackay said.

“I’ve already met with Myles Fothergill from Q-West, to test his thinking about the future potential of that space.”

He said he always made himself available to be accountable for information, “on the street corner, at a public meeting, on social media”.

But a perception remained that some in the community could no longer trust political leaders and representatives.

Feedback indicated the gap between the public and council-controlled organisations such as the NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy and Gasnet had become too wide, Chandulal-Mackay said.

“I want to be leading public meetings, alongside elected members, key council staff, and directors of those entities, to say ‘This is the lay of the land, what are your questions?’”

While he supported the council collaborating with other local authorities, full amalgamation was not something he would pursue if elected mayor.

“If the Government wants to deliver any value at all, they can focus on funding and financing reform, which is where the real problem lies.

“Supplementary to that, the implications of amalgamation would be no longer having a mayor and 12 councillors in Whanganui.

“It would possibly be a 13-member council from Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei, eroding that local focus.”

