Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

Whanganui District Council takes next step towards setting up stand-alone housing provider

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The council's pensioner housing portfolio consists of 275 units. Photo / NZME

The council's pensioner housing portfolio consists of 275 units. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council will continue planning a stand-alone housing entity, but setting it up will cost up to $700,000.

In April 2024, the council announced a project to build 1000 homes over 10 years, with consultants KPMG then developing a business case.

Public consultation on the entity, part of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle