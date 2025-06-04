That funding would allow the council “to refine the business case, find a partner, develop an implementation plan, set up the structure of the new entity, manage tenant or property change and transition management”, it said.
Another $200,000 will be spent to accelerate design work on a new affordable housing development.
Councillor Rob Vinsen questioned why the housing entity went to public consultation, because it was a model used across the country.
“There were some very real concerns about what this would mean for people and their security of tenure – making sure they had roofs over their heads, making sure their rents weren’t going to be suddenly increased,” Chandulal-Mackay said.
“I’m glad we did that, because it is important.”
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said people in pensioner housing were proud of their homes but some properties were deteriorating badly.
The council had talked about housing solutions for several years but “we haven’t landed much”, he said.
“We need to do something different.
“This is a model that’s been tried elsewhere and it’s working.”
Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said she supported the council’s plan but there was no guarantee the search for a partner would be successful.
“I would really caution council as they go through each step, that we carefully examine each step before we go and spend money.
“I’ve heard mention that Three Waters is an important, once-in-a-lifetime decision. I think housing is even more so.”
Tripe said Whanganui’s population was increasing and ageing, and the housing shortage was not going away.
“This gives us the opportunity to step up, listen to our community and offer a solution.
“There has been a debate about whether council should be in the business of housing.
“This actually finds a balance.”
