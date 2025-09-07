Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Unity Food founder Azian Z running for Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Azian Z says rates have to be "at a level where people can still have a life". Photo / Mike Tweed

Azian Z says rates have to be "at a level where people can still have a life". Photo / Mike Tweed

Azian Z says teamwork and collaboration are two of her strengths.

The Whanganui District Council candidate was born in Malaysia and grew up in Switzerland, before moving to New Zealand in 2004 and settling in Whanganui six years later.

A hypnotherapist and founder of Unity Food, she said she had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save