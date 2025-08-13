Bardell said the gallery’s benefits had to be maximised, but not at the expense “of a pensioner trying to pay their rates”.

“It’s got over 9000 artworks. Do we need 9000, or could we do with 8000?

“Let’s have a look at different things. If we knocked [operating costs] down to $1.9 million, we’d have enough money left to build an outdoor swimming pool.”

Bardell said it was essential the council spent money in the right place.

“For the growth of the city, you obviously need to lay pipe-work and infrastructure. That’s what we need to focus on.

“Getting those things laid out ahead of time, and working with property developers and businesses, will attract them to come here.

“Then they can step on the go pedal.”

He said the council’s decision to join with Ruapehu District Council to form a council-controlled organisation for water delivery needed close attention.

“Controlled is the word there, which seems to be lacking in other areas,” Bardell said.

“Water infrastructure is a massive one, and we could put ourselves at the bottom of a deep hole very quickly.”

Bardell was born and raised in Whanganui and his father and uncle ran a mechanics shop in Whanganui East.

“The reason I’m running [for the council] is because I can’t stand back any longer.

“Are my children going to be able to afford to live in Whanganui, or are the rates going to be that high in the future that it’s detrimental, and people will move away?

“Again, I want to be part of the solution.”

Voting in this year’s local election begins on September 9 and closes at noon on election day, October 11.

