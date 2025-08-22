Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: First-term Whanganui councillor Peter Oskam eyes mayoralty

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Peter Oskam is not a fan of councils using "a whole bunch of consultants". Photo / Mike Tweed

Peter Oskam is not a fan of councils using "a whole bunch of consultants". Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui mayoral candidate Peter Oskam says the council is not going far enough to pay off its debt.

He would have “happily supported” doubling Whanganui District Council’s 2.2% average rates increase in 2025/26 to tackle the issue, rather than paying off an additional $590,000 a year.

“Obviously, not everyone would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save