“My campaign team and I have run a clean and positive campaign, which was incredibly important to us.”

“I also want to thank my wife Carolyn, and my wonderful children for the love and support they have given me over the last three years and throughout this campaign. I couldn’t have done this without them.

Tripe also thanked those who had put their hand up for election.

“In particular, Peter Oskam and Josh Chandulal-Mackay for their mayoral run.”

Chandulal-Mackay said he had been realistic about the challenges associated with challenging a first-term incumbent mayor.

“I’m really happy with the campaign I ran, and, honestly, the nerves throughout the morning have been excruciating.

“I’m relieved to have heard a result. I’m very content.”

He said he had called Tripe to congratulate him and wanted “to thank everyone for participating in the process”.

“Some big challenges are coming up over the next three years, and I will work positively and constructively with Andrew and the other successfully elected councillors.”

In the General ward, Mike Hos has been elected to the council for the first time.

Returning councillors are Chandulal-Mackay, Oskam, Kate Joblin, Michael Law, Glenda Brown, Charlotte Melser, Ross Fallen, Rob Vinsen and Philippa Baker-Hogan.

Four-term councillors Jenny Duncan, Charlie Anderson, and Helen Craig did not seek re-election.

Julie Herewini and Geoff Hipango won Whanganui’s two Māori ward seats, with Phil ‘Bear’ Reweti, Kiritahi Firmin and Hayden Potaka missing out.

It is the first time the Māori ward is in place in Whanganui.

Māori ward referendum

Progress results indicate Whanganui will retain the Māori Ward for the 2028 and 2031 local elections, with 6663 voters in favour and 6213 against.

The Government-mandated referendum ran concurrently with this year’s election.

In October 2023, Whanganui councillors voted 8-5 to establish the ward, reaffirming the decision by 11-2 in September last year.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.