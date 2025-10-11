Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Andrew Tripe re-elected as Whanganui mayor

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Andrew Tripe will serve a second term as mayor of Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Andrew Tripe will be re-elected as Whanganui mayor for a second term.

With approximately 85% of the vote counted, Tripe had received 7684, with Josh Chandulal-Mackay on 4153, Peter Oskam on 1533 and Greg McPhee on 235.

Tripe said he accepted “this mandate with humility”.

