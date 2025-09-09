Whanganui Māori ward candidates (from left) Julia Herewini, Phil 'Bear' Reweti, Kiritahi Firmin and Geoff Hipango during a Whanganui Residents and Ratepayers Association event this week. Candidate Hayden Potaka was absent. Photo / Mike Tweed
Whanganui’s election officer has apologised after Māori ward candidate profiles were left out of the booklet accompanying voting papers.
Regional election officer Warwick Lampp said the names of the five Māori ward candidates were on voting papers, but their candidate profiles were missing from the booklet.
“Thebuck stops with me,” Lampp said.
“I take complete responsibility for the error and apologise to the candidates and Māori ward voters for any confusion.
“When you open your book, you will not see any of us featured, and our information for you to read and peruse in order to make decisions,” she said.
“Quite frankly, we were a bit upset about that. Probably more than a bit upset.”
She said Lampp had called the candidates and taken responsibility, and the error was made by Electionz, not the Whanganui District Council.
Firmin suggested that the entire community should receive the information, Herewini said.
“Those candidate profiles help articulate why we should be sitting around the table, and to assure you we are here for the whole of the community.
“We’ve all been working incredibly hard, not to raise our own profiles, but to raise the profile of the Māori ward and the importance of having representation around the table.”
At the candidates’ evening, Firmin said she was disappointed by the mistake.
She said her Pākehā Tangata Tiriti friends wanted to know the candidates’ stories about why the Māori wards were so important - “equity, Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.
Lampp told the Chronicle on September 10 that, in Electionz’s view, it was appropriate that the letter and candidate information only be sent to those “materially affected”, which were people on the Māori roll.
He said when the profile book was compiled, elections were added that copied candidate names.
A special vote is required for those who did not enrol by August 1.
