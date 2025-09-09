“Unfortunately, the error occurred in the proofing and printing process.”

It is the first time the Māori ward will feature in the Whanganui local election, with Kiritahi Firmin, Julie Herewini, Geoff Hipango, Hayden Potaka, and Phil ‘Bear’ Reweti competing for two seats.

Lampp said all 4810 Māori ward electors were being sent an individual letter with the candidate profiles included.

Speaking at a Whanganui Residents & Ratepayers Associations’ candidate evening on September 9, Herewini said the omission felt “like a bit of a kick in the guts”.

“When you open your book, you will not see any of us featured, and our information for you to read and peruse in order to make decisions,” she said.

“Quite frankly, we were a bit upset about that. Probably more than a bit upset.”

Warwick Lampp says he takes full responsibility for the error. Photo / NZME

She said Lampp had called the candidates and taken responsibility, and the error was made by Electionz, not the Whanganui District Council.

Firmin suggested that the entire community should receive the information, Herewini said.

“Those candidate profiles help articulate why we should be sitting around the table, and to assure you we are here for the whole of the community.

“We’ve all been working incredibly hard, not to raise our own profiles, but to raise the profile of the Māori ward and the importance of having representation around the table.”

At the candidates’ evening, Firmin said she was disappointed by the mistake.

She said her Pākehā Tangata Tiriti friends wanted to know the candidates’ stories about why the Māori wards were so important - “equity, Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

Lampp told the Chronicle on September 10 that, in Electionz’s view, it was appropriate that the letter and candidate information only be sent to those “materially affected”, which were people on the Māori roll.

He said when the profile book was compiled, elections were added that copied candidate names.

“In this case, we missed adding that election entirely.

“It’s an error in the compilation of the booklet.”

He said he had spoken to the candidates and personally apologised.

“The letter will be going out to everyone on the Māori roll today, and it should arrive in the next two or three days.”

For the 2025-2028 triennium, the council will be made up of two councillors from the Māori ward and 10 from the General ward.

Voting opened on September 9, with voter packs in the process of being delivered.

Voting closes at midday on October 11.

A special vote is required for those who did not enrol by August 1.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.