Did long-serving Mayor Chas Poynter (pictured) win in his first tilt at the mayoralty - yes or no? Photo / Tracey Grant

Local body elections quiz

1. Did long-serving Mayor Chas Poynter win in his first tilt at the mayoralty — yes or no?

2. Rangitikei MP Ian McKelvie was formerly mayor of what district 2002-11?

3. Retiring Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron has served how many terms?

4. Who was the first Māori to be elected on to Rangitikei District Council?

5. Whanganui has had how many female mayors?

6. Former Whanganui Mayor Michael Laws is an elected member of what South Island local body?

7. Who was the longest-serving mayor of Wanganui City?

8. Two mayors of Wanganui Borough served three terms, who were they?

9. Which Rangitikei town has just elected its councillors unopposed?

10. Which former Whanganui MP stood twice unsuccessfully in local body elections in Porirua?

Quiz Answers

1. No. He was runner-up to Doug Turney in 1983, beat Turney in 1986 and went on to serve six terms until 2004.

2. Manawatū.

3. Three. He has had a total of 21 years in local government.

4. Soraya Peke-Mason. She served 12 years on the RDC. This year she entered Parliament as a Labour list MP.

5. One. Annette Main 2010-16.

6. The Otago Regional Council of which he is deputy chairperson.

7. Bill Rogers who served 1927-31 and 1935-53.

8. William Hogg Watt and Charles Evan Mackay.

9. Bulls. The southern ward of Rangitikei District Council, centred on Bulls, had two candidates for two seats. Two council Māori wards will be filled with unopposed councillors and the four candidates for the Ratana Community Board were also elected unopposed.

10. Russell Marshall. He was a candidate in the Porirua City Council elections in 1992 and stood for mayor of Porirua in 2010.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar