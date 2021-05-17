Letters: A quick fix for the Dublin St Bridge?

One writer suggests getting rid of the roundabouts at the ends of the Dublin St Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

One writer suggests getting rid of the roundabouts at the ends of the Dublin St Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

People want to replace the Dublin St bridge - I would suggest a quick fix, bulldoze the two roundabouts so river traffic on both sides could travel up and down the river unhindered.

Extend the bridge with overbridges.

People coming down the Parapara - if they did not want a detour through Whanganui East - could enter town from the town bridge.

Those going over the bridge who want to go to the Saturday market would turn left as soon as they left the overbridge, Halswell St turn right, town just carry on up Dublin St.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

Lest we Forget

We read constantly about the challenges travellers have getting home from overseas.

Take a moment and spare a thought for those thousands of Kiwi servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

They remain now and forever buried overseas.

They cannot come home. No one has visited them to pay their respects for over a year, and not likely to for some time.

Thursday, May 20, is the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Bless them all and Lest we Forget.

GREG OSBORNE

Whanganui

Marae grants a distraction

Re $6 million marae grants (News, May 14): A mere distraction. A hell of a lot cheaper than actually righting all the wrongs.

But aside from the financial aspect, the admission of guilt on behalf of the colonial government would go a long way towards healing the wounds. The Waste Lands Legislation was blatant daylight robbery.

But the greatest act of terrorism was the so-called "bush scouring" exercise that was imposed on the Taranaki tribes ...

Many hundreds were driven from their homes and hounded through the bush. And when they were eventually able to return home they found their kainga occupied by settlers and some of the soldiers who had unjustly hunted them and destroyed their kainga.

The present situation is based on the idea that Treaty settlements have righted all the wrongs. And that the Government is upholding "The Principles of the Treaty".

But the term "settlement" is not to be seen in the original document and is therefore not appropriate.

And is in fact just another breach of a much-abused and misinterpreted document.

So keep trying New Zealand, justice must be seen to be done. Get it?

G POTONGA NEILSON

Castlecliff