This has attracted 70 regular donors (15% of the 470 target set by the organisation) and 37 one-off donors.

The organisation estimated that if 1% of Whanganui people were to set up monthly donations of $10, it would survive.

Kai Hub general manager Stephen Lee said volunteers were positive the organisation would meet its goal.

“We are optimistic, we are going about it in the right way and that is all we can do - it is just whether the community responds,” Lee said.

“The support has been extremely promising. We are extremely grateful [to] the people contributing.”

The impact Kai Hub’s work had on its recipients could not be overstated and closure would increase the stress on families, he said.

“We have seen the impact which this food has on people’s faces ... We hear the stories of constant, or occasional, shortage of food so we feel if we can’t continue this, it will impact people’s lives.”

Kai Hub provides about 400 meals a day to people in need of food. Photo / NZME

The organisation provides the equivalent of 2600 meals a week, which is enough to feed 400 people one meal a day.

Since it was formed in 2022, it has rescued more than 124,000kg of good quality surplus food and provided the equivalent of more than 275,000 meals.

At first, Kai Hub received government funding as a philanthropic organisation. It also started to receive grant funding.

Lee said Kai Hub had a 100% success rate for 2024 funding applications. However, not enough money had been granted.

Lee said the need for community support was the third stage in establishing the organisation.

Businesses would soon be invited to sponsor Kai Hub.

“If we have that portfolio of income we are not wholly reliant on just one group, it is spread,” Lee said.

Kai Hub chairwoman Dr Rose Soame said: “By supporting the Whanganui Kai Hub, you will play an instrumental role in combating food waste, reducing hunger and building a more sustainable and equitable future for all”.

Lee said the health and wellbeing of Whanganui should be important to “all of us”.

“Join in and let’s invest in our community.”

Support Whanganui Kai Hub through its Givealittle page.