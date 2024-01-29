Centenarian Jean Darvill ready for her light aircraft flight to celebrate her 100th birthday, with chief flying instructor and pilot Jonathan Mauchline, of Wanganui Aero Club.

Jean Darvill celebrated her 100th birthday in style, with a light aircraft flight over Whanganui as a surprise from her family. Four generations of family members were present at her birthday party the day before.

When she was told she was being taken to the airport, she asked “Why are you going out there?” Her daughter, Pam Gordon, replied “Because I’m going to take you for a ride in a light aircraft.” Her mother immediately responded, “Let’s go!”

Family members add their best wishes as Jean Darvill is about to take her flight from Whanganui Airport to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Pam came over from Australia, where she lives, and had been searching for a 100th-birthday card in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, but couldn’t find one. In New Zealand, she tried in Marton and Palmerston North, finally finding success in a shop in Whanganui, where it was the first card she saw.

“Jean has lived a wonderful, healthy life, and puts it down to neither drinking nor smoking, and having a little Marmite on a piece of bread every day.

“She has travelled a lot to many countries around the world, highlights being the walking of both the Milford Track and the Great Wall of China.

Ohingaiti in 1956, the year Jean Darvill moved to live in Westmere, Whanganui. Photo / Whites Aviation Ltd

“She worked as a receptionist for Jack Riddet & Co, later Jack Riddet Tripe Lawyers, then for Frocks & Fur, a boutique dress shop in Whanganui,” said Pam.

Jean has two children, five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



