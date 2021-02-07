Let the Games begin! Masters Games opening ceremony in Whanganui

Nathan Pitcher hands the flame to Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall at the Masters Games opening ceremony. Photo / Paul Brooks

Last Friday, the 32nd Downer New Zealand Masters Games were declared open after a ceremony at the Games Hub on the Whanganui War Memorial Centre forecourt.

From early evening people started gathering at Majestic Square, enjoying music by the River City Big Band while they waited to be admitted to the hub. VIPs arrived in the double decker London Bus, sportspeople met up, chatted and waited to line up behind their respective banners, and the Games village slowly emptied in anticipation of refilling with appropriate ceremony.

River City Big Band entertains the crowd waiting to be admitted to the Games Village. Photo / Paul Brooks

At 6.28 exactly, a De Havilland Venom appeared out of nowhere over Queens Park hill, roared across Majestic Square in the direction of Cooks Gardens and vanished from sight. Almost immediately, the formalities began.

Cowboy Action Shooting competitors wait to be seated at the Games Village. Photo / Paul Brooks

Inside the village gates, two men expertly brandished taiaha, the sound of the pūtātara (conch) was followed by the karanga and the kaikaranga from outside the forecourt.

With a traditional pōwhiri, dignitaries, sportspeople, supporters, volunteers and all were welcomed into the large "tent", although, with every seat taken, many stood outside.

David Groves carries a sports banner. Photo / Paul Brooks

After a karakia by kaumātua John Maihi, and an accompanying waiata, MC Simon Franks managed the proceedings.

"In 2017 I came to Whanganui for the first time to compete in the Masters Games, and fell in love with this city, and, as a result, moved here from Auckland with my family."

That sentence earned Simon a round of applause.

He introduced the Whanganui Community Choir who led the national anthem, with the words projected on to the screen behind the stage.

"This is probably the biggest sporting event in the world, right now," said Mayor Hamish McDouall, in his speech.

Chair of the Whanganui NZ Masters Games Trust, Leighton Toy, said "… as a born and bred local, I am honoured to welcome you to Whanganui for this iconic sporting event."

His was a speech of thanks and acknowledgement. Leighton thanked the volunteers who invested time and helped create the spirit of camaraderie and hospitality each time the Games are hosted in Whanganui.

He acknowledged the other members of the trust and also the organising team under Rachel O'Connor. He thanked everyone from the build crew and the venue and events team, mentioning Brian Johnson and Fergus Reid by name, then gave mention to the list of sponsors, particularly the naming rights sponsor, the Downer Group.

"The amount of support we've received from our local business network is more than humbling.

"From humble beginnings in 1989, offering 30 sports and 1650 participants, the New Zealand Masters Games has grown to become the country's largest multi-sport event."

A kapa haka performance followed, after which Games Ambassador and retired Silver Fern Jodi Brown addressed the crowd.

"Compete, connect and celebrate is the Games motto," she said. "For me, it's about seeing everybody, no matter what age, just competing and getting out there and having a good time."

Downer NZ chief executive, Steve Killeen, wished the crowd well and lots of happy memories of the Games.

MP Steph Lewis declares the Games open. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Games Oath was read by Kevin Nicholson, iron man veteran and chairman of NZ Masters Games Ltd. As he finished, Nathan Pitcher, a trustee with the Dunedin (NZ) Masters Games, carried the flame down through the tent, handing it to the mayor.

Steph Lewis, Whanganui MP, officially opened the 32nd Downer NZ Masters Games.

Before the applause had died away, a drummer started a beat out on the forecourt as members of Brass Whanganui made their way to his side and began playing.

Brass Whanganui under the baton of Bruce Jellyman. Photo / Paul Brooks

So began the festivities. Let the Games begin.