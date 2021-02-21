Laura-Mae from Golden Bay on tour with La Fiesta

Laura-Mae from Golden Bay. Photo / Supplied

Hailing from the beach haven of Golden Bay, singer/songwriter Laura-Mae stays true to her relaxed and upbeat vibe.

This indie-pop songwriter has performed original songs on Maori TV, sung at Wellington's annual festival Gardens Magic, and competed in X-Factor NZ in the top 23 NZ female singer category alongside Mae Valley and Paige.

Her most recent 2019/2020 summer tour from the top-of-the-south and across the country included 20 venues such as The Mussel Inn, The Boat Shed, Tuatara Brewery and The Butter Factory. She's on tour again this summer performing at a number of festivals and venues across the North Island.

Laura-Mae draws lyrical inspiration from Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers while structuring the rhythm to that of Robinson and King Princess. This rising singer has proven herself to be one to watch, with new single releases and a wide social media following.

After the success of her national tour, Laura-Mae released her debut single 'Betsy' which received great airplay across a number of popular radio stations. That single was the first of three recent releases, with 'Rug of Numbers' produced by Tiny Triumph (Estere, Louis Baker) and 'Going Nowhere' produced by New Haven (Guy Sebastian, Kira Puru).

Laura-Mae is playing Whanganui for the first time and is excited to be performing as part of the dynamic and diverse La Fiesta line-up.

The Details

What: Singer/songwriter Laura-Mae from Golden Bay

When: Tuesday, March 2, 7pm.

Where: The Barracks, 170 St Hill St.

Tickets: $10 pre-sale, $15 door sale. Tickets, txt Carla 027 477 6454 or womnet.whanganui@gmail.com