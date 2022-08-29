Gonville Health clinical director John McMenamin speaks at last Wednesday's launch of He Waka Eke Noa. Photo / Supplied



Rata Marae Committee members joined other supporters on August 24 for the launch of He Waka Eke Noa.

The research is a partnership between Whakauae Research and Gonville Health. Held at the Gonville Café Library next to the Gonville Health primary care service, the launch also brought together staff of Gonville Health, the Whanganui Regional Health Network, Massey University and Te Aho o te Kahu Cancer Control Agency.

Supporters were formally welcomed to the launch by the research project's clinical lead, Dr John McMenamin. John shared some of the reasons why the research is important to him and to the team at Gonville Health.

Gonville Health is in a high health needs area of Whanganui and provides care for many whānau impacted by cancers. While there are success stories, it is not unusual for these cancers to have been detected later than is the ideal, often leading to poorer outcomes.

Dr Heather Gifford (Ngati Hauiti, Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi), the project academic lead, talked about the unique opportunity the research presents for Whakauae to partner with both whānau and a mainstream primary health service provider.

She observed that a world where Māori feel confident about primary health care services is important to all of us – whānau, the staff of Gonville Health and the research team. We all want to see Māori diagnosed early in their cancer journeys, increasing chances of survival.

The research team will work with both patients and their whānau members, as well as the team at Gonville Health, to look at how best to reshape primary care services to better support earlier diagnosis of cancer.

The aim is two things: a service that positively influences Māori cancer outcomes and a chance for whanau to share their korero about what worked for them in their own journey with cancer.

The evening launch event presented many opportunities for participant networking as well as the sharing of kai and casual korero amongst the 35-40 people present.

The research team thanks all of those who took the time to come along to the launch to tautoko the mahi scheduled to begin later in the year.