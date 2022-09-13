The teams from Mitre 10 Mega and Hospice Whanganui are gearing up for Ladies' Night. Photo / Paul Brooks

It's all perfume and powertools when Whanganui's Mitre 10 Mega holds its Ladies' Night to raise funds for Hospice Whanganui.

As well as all the fun of the evening, there is also a trailer load of Mitre 10 goodies being raffled off, with proceeds going to Hospice Whanganui.

Mitre 10 owners Hayden and Sarah Gibson are proud to be associated with Hospice Whanganui.

"It's a pretty important place," says Hayden. "No matter who you are, in some way you will be touched by Hospice. Our view is, some people don't understand what Hospice is: they see it as a building on a hill and don't realise what happens out in the community and the work that these people and their volunteers do to support people in a pretty tough time, especially families."

The last Ladies' Night was in 2019.

"We wanted to get back on as quickly as possible and we took a punt earlier in the year that September would be all right. It seems we're the first Mitre 10 in the country to get back on with Ladies' Nights and things like that. Let's get back to normal as quickly as we can," says Hayden.

He says he would hate to think how much local charities have lost during these uncertain times.

"So, how can we do our little bit and get things back on track?"

Paula Fore is in charge of marketing and events such as this at Mitre 10 Mega.

"We've got local and national suppliers coming, we've got new products, activities, a new range of power tools from Balck and Decker that ladies can have a go with, we've got a couple of building activities, timed races, a lot of fun and creativity on the night. There'll be food and refreshments, our great staff, and the ladies are in for a treat."

The evening will be alcohol-free.

"And we've never said no men are allowed," says Paula.

Then there's the raffle.

"We've sponsored a prize package to the value of $5000," says Paula. "It's a trailer full of goodies. Tickets are $10 each, there are 1000 tickets, they're selling fast, and 100 per cent of the sales are going to Hospice Whanganui." All the products in the trailer are from Mitre 10 Mega.

The Details

What: Ladies night and Hospice trailer raffle

When: Wednesday, September 14, 7-9pm

Where: Mitre 10 Mega

Tickets: $10 each and can be purchased from Mitre 10 Mega service desk or any Hospice shop.