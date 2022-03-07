

With five festival days left to run in La Fiesta number 13, there is still the chance to get out and about and try something new.

The presence of Omicron cases in our community has affected a handful of planned festival events.

However, there are lots of women enjoying the chance to immerse themselves in what the festival has to offer.

Our festival partner Sport Whanganui has had a great response to its events, with the introduction to surfing session out at Castlecliff Beach last week with Whanganui Board Riders proving particularly popular.

Pauline Neilson and her donkeys have experienced unprecedented demand with well over 100 inquiries for Walking With Donkeys. Pauline and the troop have put on extra events especially to accommodate everyone! So good.

Festival shows over the weekend were a knock-out with pretty full houses turning out to see Joana Simmons in her exceptional comedy cabaret show Confessions of An Aerobics Instructor and the album release performance of Flow – Whanganui River Poems by Elizabeth de Vegt and band.

These quality acts would be at home in any international festival, and how wonderful to be able to enjoy them right here in Whanganui, despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

Banana Jolie, AKA Joana Simmons, AKA Joy, the Aerobics Instructor. Photo / Supplied

I am so grateful to all of our festival partners, and to all of you out there in our community supporting festival events with your enthusiasm. Check out what's coming up:

Thursday, March 10

4.30-6.30pm: DANCE DANCE REVOLUTION! Harrison St Community Church. $20. Contact Julie 021 121 6965 or julz.crocker@gmail.com.— Come along to groove with other wonder women, to music in tune with the elements of Water, Earth, Fire, Air and Ether. Total freedom to move in your own authentic way and celebrate the joy of dance in our community.

5.30pm: PUMP CLASS St Andrew's Hall, Bell St. First class FREE, $60 for 10 classes. Contact Carla 021 165 8961. A fun class using a weighted bar for an extra workout. Try out a class for free and see if it's the right level and pace for you.

5.45pm: LOW IMPACT ZUMBA The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. Contact Kat 021 075 9628 or activewithkat@gmail.com — Easy to follow fun Zumba class suitable for beginners, all ages and fitness levels.

Friday, March 11

5.30-6pm: RAISING THE ENERGY 70a Guyton St. Koha. Email Carla: clangmead@slingshot.co.nz — Learn about what heart coherence means and how and why it affects our vibratory system as well as our community and global consciousness.

6-9pm: DUNGEONS + DRAGONS LADIES' NIGHT Alexander Heritage Library, Pukenamu Drive. Free RSVP to: Nicola@whanganuilibrary.com — In this Like A Bard Outta Hell edition, join an All Bards oneshot adventure about trying to make it big in the fantasy music industry. New and experienced players welcome.

7-8.30pm: CHA DAO – MING STYLE TEA CEREMONY. This festival event was booked out weeks ago. Contact Diana 022 123 6336 or whanganuilotus@gmail.com for more info about how to organise a ceremony for a group.

Saturday, March 12

9.30-11am: WOMEN'S HEALTH + FITNESS The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Free. Contact Carla 022 095 7466. A session exploring how to adapt your health and fitness routine when you reach peri-menopause and postmenopause to build resilience and strength, including lifestyle, nutrition and hormones. Wear comfy clothes.

Midday-1.30pm: WOMEN'S SELF DEFENCE 69f Taupo Quay. $10. Contact Shanon 0210 274 6291 — A practical class to help boost your confidence and feelings of personal strength and safety.

2-4pm: DUMPLINGS WITH DIANA. This festival event was booked out weeks ago. Contact Diana 022 123 6336 or whanganuilotus@gmail.com for more info about how to organise a demonstration for a group.

Sunday, March 13

FESTIVAL FINALE 2-6pm: WRAP PARTY Maria Lane Eatery + Bar, Majestic Square. Free entry. Celebrate the end of La Fiesta 2022 in style with DJ Bex from Wellington laying down some sweet tunes for you to groove to and enjoy with the hospitality of the award-winning team at Maria Lane. What a way to wrap!