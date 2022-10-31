Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: The story of a garage reclamation attempt

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
It wasn't long before some old gym gear filled up Kevin Page's recently cleaned out garage. Photo / 123rf

It wasn't long before some old gym gear filled up Kevin Page's recently cleaned out garage. Photo / 123rf

Every now and then a bloke must draw a line in the sand, say "enough is enough" and sort some stuff out.

I'm talking of course about the annual clean-out of his garage.

Such an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle