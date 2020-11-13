Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Easy to misjudge 80-year-old Nana's birthday tolerance threshold

5 minutes to read

Big Momma was taken out of her comfort zone as the centre of attention during my visit for her 80th birthday, writes Kevin Page. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Page
By:

Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

ON THE SAME PAGE

My mum has always disliked being the centre of attention. So when No 1 Daughter arrived at the Chinese restaurant the other night with a bag full of party hats, balloons and other goodies for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.