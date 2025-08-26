Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kawatiri dredging vessel departs Whanganui Port early over inclement weather concerns

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Kawatiri dredging vessel is departing Whanganui Port earlier than scheduled. Photo / Whanganui Port

The Kawatiri dredging vessel is departing Whanganui Port earlier than scheduled. Photo / Whanganui Port

Buller District Council’s dredging vessel Kawatiri, which has been working at the Whanganui Port, is leaving early for the South Island due to approaching bad weather.

In a joint statement, Whanganui Port and Buller District Council said the vessel would leave for Westport on Wednesday after a “challenging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save