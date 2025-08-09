Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Buller council’s Kawatiri dredging vessel heading to Whanganui for port work

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

The Kawatiri will spend about two weeks in Whanganui. Photo / Buller District Council/Westport Harbour

The Kawatiri will spend about two weeks in Whanganui. Photo / Buller District Council/Westport Harbour

Whanganui’s Wharf St boat ramp will be closed for two weeks, with a 55m vessel travelling from Westport to undertake dredging work at the city’s port.

Port general manager Geoff Evans said the Kawatiri, owned by Buller District Council, was expected to arrive in Whanganui on August 13.

It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save