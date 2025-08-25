Whanganui can expect nice weather for the first half of the final week of winter. Photo / NZME

Whanganui has “spring on the horizon” early this week with clear skies and warm days forecast before a weather system brings showers and westerly winds.

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said Whanganui was forecast to be the “best place to be” during the first half of the week.

“It’s starting out pretty nice. Basically, what you’re seeing right now is what you’re getting for the first few days of the week – clear skies, you might get a bit of morning fog around the place, but pretty similar conditions for the next couple of days,” she said.

The winds were expected to be calm northerlies during this period.

“Later on in the week, we have a front that moves up the country and does eventually get to Whanganui but at the moment that’s looking like the latter half of Thursday and into Friday,” Martino said.