The front was forecast to bring showers and reasonably strong winds to Whanganui as the winds shifted to become westerlies.
“The winds will be nothing too dramatic but, after the nice, calm days we’re having earlier in the week, they will probably be more noticeable.”
The showery conditions would continue into the weekend but Martino expected there would be gaps in the wet weather, allowing people to get out and about.
Unlike other areas of the country, there was currently no indication that the winds or rain would reach warning levels in Whanganui.
Tuesday and Wednesday were forecast for a high of 18C and a low of 4C.
The maximums would remain in the high teens, but the nights were anticipated to become warmer with lows of 9-10C later in the week.
Thursday’s high was forecast to be 19C which, if accurate, would be 4C warmer than average for August.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.