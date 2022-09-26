Kathy Greensides with the side table and the Duncan furniture exhibit at the Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Paul Brooks

In Anzac Parade, behind the Acacia Park Motel, stands an imposing 19th century residence of historic importance.

It was the home of the Duncan family. Built of local pit-sawn heart totara, with front doors and window joinery of oak brought out from England, it comprised 24 rooms and large stables, as well as gardener's and coachman's cottages. Fire destroyed one wing of the house in 1925.

The youngest and last Duncan resident of Totarapuka, as the house and property were named, was Josephine Duncan. She lived there until the house was sold in 1972.

It was she who bequeathed her personal effects to the Whanganui Regional Museum, much of which comprised furniture and furnishings, which are now arranged as an exhibit, a snapshot of another time. Nearby is a dollhouse modelled after Totarapuka. In the display is a small, Japanese table with a tilting, octagonal top.

This table was chosen by museum collection assistant Kathy Greensides for this week's WRM Showcase. There is a connection there, as Kathy was hired by the museum to catalogue Josephine's belongings in a one-year contract some years ago. Kathy is still there, even though the Duncan cataloguing is done.

"There were more than 700 objects," says Kathy.

The items covered a range of years as much of it was collected by Josephine's father and grandfather who had travelled widely. The Japanese table was one of those collectables.

"She found it in the attic of her house.

"It is inlaid with some kind of stone as well as ivory, and then painted."

The top is a work of art and the table is well made.

Kathy has an interest in things Japanese and also catalogued the contents of the Japanese Tea House when it was moved from Duncan St to Bason Botanical Gardens.

The table is Japanese, definitely, but its age and origins are unknown. The fact it was brought back from someone's travels, used in the Duncan homestead and later stored in the attic is a story in itself and the imagination can fill in the gaps. What we don't know is just as interesting as what we do know.

Kathy says the attic was well packed with treasures, but it was the table that caught her eye.

"Just the work in it. You don't get artwork like that anymore, do you?

"You can just imagine the style of the house with odd bits of African and Oriental stuff thrown in, it was quite an eclectic collection."

Kathy can see a general Japanese or Oriental theme in the exhibits on display, including the pattern in the rug on the floor.

Andrew Duncan, immigrant and founder of the Whanganui Duncan dynasty. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum.

One of the Duncans travelled the world and brought back many interesting and exciting items to add to the Totarapuka furnishings, most of which survive today. It was Andrew who built the house and established the property. Was it he who brought back the Oriental treasures?

"I just love this collection and feel a connection with it. I catalogued it all, numbered it and photographed it," says Kathy.

The dolls' house nearby, used and enjoyed by generations of Duncan children, was empty when it came to the museum, so Kathy and another woman made all the furnishings to go in it. If you view it now, you can remark on the tiny hand-made quilts and all the other things that have made it complete.

"Now it's full: we've brought it back to life."

Oddly enough, there is no miniature Japanese table in the dolls' house.