Kathy Cunningham: Lockdown one year on

Kathy Cunningham looks back on the year since nationwide lockdown. Photo / file

Comment

In several days' time, we will mark the milestone of one year since we went into level 4 lockdown. 365 days. 525,600 minutes. 534,484 Covid-19 related deaths in the United States alone.

I like marking milestones and celebrating most. However, I will not be doing that this time.

What I am doing is reflecting on the fact that we as a nation have been lucky, smart, privileged and acted in a manner that has allowed us to connect in person, attend events, go to school and not have the traumatic number of pandemic-related deaths, as well as year-long lockdowns, as have most other nations.

I also thought of several questions I wish to ponder including how does this anniversary make me feel? What, if any, habits had I initiated during lockdown that I have maintained? What are my most vivid memories of lockdown?

What I remember most is that when I went for a walk around the neighbourhood, strangers and friends waved or smiled or acknowledged the fact that we are in this together. Then, with a nod of the head, we connected at a distance.

We placed soft toys in our windows so that the children, and most adults, had the chance to hunt out the cutest bear or most colourful dinosaur. That and other acts of kindness made me smile.

I remember the people on our street checking in on each other to make sure we all had groceries. Or, if anyone had an errand to run and was not able to, we would find someone to help. We shared flour and baked goods too.

I also recall the first time I went to the supermarket that some shelves were empty of sugar, flour and toilet paper. The experience was interesting too as some shoppers were wearing gloves and masks and keeping at a distance, while others were behaving like it was a normal day by reaching across the fruit section and standing too close at the checkout. Maybe we were just getting used to doing things differently.

The other memories that have stayed with me are that when I re-read the notes I wrote on day one of lockdown, I was focused on using this time to experience new things while spending some time working from home. I also cleaned – walls, ceilings, floorboards, kitchen cupboards – places that I ignore on my weekly clean. My garden was a thing of beauty!

There are several habits that were formed during lockdown that I am still doing today. These include co-publishing RECESS, an on-line magazine with Issue Three going live next month. The magazine is made with love and a focus on creativity. And it's free since we wish to share stories, poems and images with many.

Are we still acting like a global pandemic is ravaging our world, or have we become complacent? The one-year anniversary of level 4 lockdown is making me feel sad for my family and friends in the northern hemisphere and introspective around how we are living our lives in New Zealand.

Most of us have followed the rules but I have heard that some people in Auckland were ready to rebel against the latest lockdown. Is our level of compassion changing?

This is a time of reflection with many questions yet to be answered, if they will be at all. Taking time to think, discuss, debate and then act appropriately is important.

I hope you will join me in making sure our neighbours are okay, check in on family and friends then be grateful for every minute we have to make a difference in Whanganui and afar.