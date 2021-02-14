Jun Bouterey-Ishido to play Whanganui concert this Sunday

Pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido will be performing in Whanganui this Sunday in the Concert Chamber. Photo / Supplied

Chamber Music Wanganui is hosting a rescheduled concert to be given in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre on Sunday, February 21 at 4pm.

In April and May last year, pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido's solo tour for Chamber Music NZ was cancelled due to the pandemic. Chamber Music Wanganui is delighted to be able to offer this concert opportunity for Jun as part of his rescheduled tour.

Lasting about one hour, Jun's programme involves a wide-ranging journey through musical lands and epochs, including Chopin's Polish dances (a selection of waltzes and Mazurkas), Bartók's rustic Central and East-European dances and songs alongside a Haydn Sonata and music by Debussy.

One of New Zealand's most highly acclaimed young pianists, Jun will be familiar to NZ audiences from the concert stage and his competition successes, including first prize at the 2008 Kerikeri International Piano Competition.

He is also regularly invited to play at festivals across Europe, following international success at the 2015 Swiss Chamber Music Competition (first prize), the 2017 Maj Lind International Piano Competition in Helsinki (second prize), and in 2019 a formal invitation to become a Bösendorfer artist.

Jun has a Whanganui connection, being the great-nephew of local author, writing tutor and Whanganui Literary Festival Trust patron Joan Rosier-Jones.

"[Bouterey-Ishido] immediately linked his listeners' sensibilities with the world of the music, transcending time and place, youth and experience ... I know of no other pianist who looks more 'at home' with himself and his world when playing." - Peter Mechen, Middle C

"His thunderous performance […] had the audience hanging on every note." - Robin Raymond, concert review, Blenheim News

Chamber Music Wanganui acknowledges the support given by Pak'nSave Whanganui for their sponsorship of this recital.

Tickets are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House, or at the door (no eftpos). Adults $30, seniors $25, CMW subscribers $20, students $5.