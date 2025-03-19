“Because they are only up for around 10 minutes, if it’s not your cup of tea, there is someone different on right away.

“How the show works as a whole is really important. I’m really big on making sure we’re diverse and have a good mix of males and females.”

Whanganui comedian Kajun Brooking will be at the gala for a third time, along with Wilson Dixon, Lana Walter and Kura Turuwhenua.

There will be a comedy show for children earlier in the day.

“That’s for ages five to 11ish — primary school age,” McMenamin-Pervan said.

“Juggling act Zane and Degge will be MCing that.

“It’s going to be a great show of standup, clowning, silliness and songs.”

McMenamin-Pervan founded Hello Comedy with Dave Wiggins at the start of 2022, with the company’s first show bringing Nick Rado at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

The first comedy gala, in 2023, was headlined by Dai Henwood and the 2024 edition featured Jeremy Corbett.

Both were sold out.

In between, there have been multiple showcases, workshops, and open mic nights.

McMenamin-Perven said the comedy scene in Whanganui had “exploded” in recent years.

Due to their schedule, she and Wiggins had handed over control of their monthly open mic night to “the safe hands of” Tony Sundman at Porridge Watson.

“Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, who was at the gala last year, is coming to do a show at Porridge Watson this month,” she said.

“I think comedians are realising that Whanganui wants comedy and we are a destination for them to come and do their full-length show.

“The gala is showcasing comedians to Whanganui but it’s showcasing Whanganui to comedians.”

The gala has partnered with Whanganui Riding for the Disabled for this year’s event, with $5 from every ticket sold in April and May going to the charity.

It takes place at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on June 14.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.