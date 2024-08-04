Advertisement
Obituary: J.B. Phillips remembered as ‘literary sporting legend’

J.B. Phillips was farewelled on Friday at the Kaierau Country Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

He never once pulled on boots at the senior club or representative level, but the Whanganui rugby community turned out in droves to farewell one of its most faithful servants on Friday morning.

John Brian (J.B.) Phillips passed away peacefully on July 29, aged 86, and was laid to rest after a well-attended service at the Kaierau Rugby Football Club.

The former long-time Wanganui Herald then Whanganui Chronicle sports reporter/editor from 1956-99, and a Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) life member, having held multiple roles from 2006-14, including two stints as acting chief executive, Phillips was the foremost expert, statistician and historian of local sport, specifically rugby.

His coffin at the Kaierau Country Club was appropriately covered by an old journo’s typewriter, a Whanganui rugby jersey, and a can of his favourite beer in Lion Brown.

“The headline would be: ‘Fulltime whistle blows on literary sporting legend’,” funeral celebrant Keith Smith said.

“He was the heartbeat of our sporting community.”

Sons Antony and Jeff, the latter the current WRFU chairman, spoke about travelling to sports games of all codes across Whanganui with their father on the weekends, with Phillips loving to get treat foods and a have a beer at the local establishments after the games.

Other loving stories included Phillips liberally quoting legendary Irish comedian Spike Milligan’s nicknames and sayings, while another favourite was “not three bad”.

Former Chronicle editor John Maslin recalled the high stacks of hundreds of hand-written exercise books in which Phillips would diligently record all the statistics of local games and players – a priceless collection that stands as the main record of information for the last 50 years.

“His collection of data across most codes in Whanganui was legendary.

“His wealth of knowledge was shared with anyone who asked for his help.”

Phillips loved the social life surrounding sports, at one time also managing the Federal Hotel while still acting as the Chronicle’s sports editor and organising the newspaper’s mid-year and Christmas functions.

Later, he and his family hosted many visiting sports personalities, in return for his extensive journeys to cover sporting events across the globe.

Other local roles included organising the original Whanganui Sports Awards in 1963, while continuing on as a long-serving judge for both the awards and the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame, as well as being a published author and sports radio announcer.

Former WRFU chief executive Dale Cobb remembered the “camaraderie and the laughter” shared with Phillips at the union, where he served as secretary to the Council of Clubs, secretary and book writer for the 125th Jubilee in 2012, the Spriggens Park game ground announcer (1968-2014), local delegate for the NZRU’s annual general meetings, judicial committee member, and media representative.

“He always knew where to go for any information,” said Cobb.

As he would have wanted, the funeral ended on an upbeat note - music from the BBC radio comedy The Goon Show, whose cast included Milligan, was played, and then everyone was invited to have food and refreshments for one last toast to “J.B.”.

Phillips is survived by his wife Yvonne (Poppy), his children Antony, Jeffrey, Adrian, Ramon, and Vanessa, and his eight grandchildren.

