Jamie Pye and his quartet will perform at Porridge Watson on April 10. Photo / Supplied

Tony Sundeman thought he didn’t like jazz music.

That was until he heard the jam session at his bar/cafe Porridge Watson at the opening of the International Jazz Day Weekend Festival a year ago.

The revelation Tony experienced underlines two truths. First, jazz is best heard live. Much of the appeal of the music — certainly for those not familiar with it — is lost in the recording. And second, it is not so much that one does not like jazz music, but rather that they haven’t found the jazz music that they like.

Jazz covers a huge range of styles, and it is ever-evolving.

That brings us to Jamie Pye, a young guitarist-composer who spends his time living in both Wellington and Melbourne.

A former student of the jazz programme at the New Zealand School of Music, he is an active player in the capital’s vibrant jazz scene, working in various ensembles and lineups.

From intimate jazz duo residencies, to headline performances as part of the Wellington Jazz Cooperative. He is often part of the house band for jam sessions around the city, or as a sideman on other bills.

He is about to embark on a 10-stop tour of New Zealand, bringing his music to life with his quartet that features other like-minded creative jazz players.

This will be the first time we hear Ben Stewart on piano, with Seth Boy on bass fiddle and Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa on drums.

Jamie says he’s looking forward to the upcoming tour.

“Not only as an opportunity to share my own original music around the country, but to continue contributing to the eclectic and exciting jazz community in Aotearoa”.

Thanks to Tony and his willingness to promote the music, there is no cover charge for this performance.

The Details:

What: Jamie Pye Quartet

When: Easter Monday, April 10. Music from 6pm

Where: Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave

Other: Kitchen and bar open