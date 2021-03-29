Jazz is ... all over Whanganui in April

Louis Thompson-Munn and Ol' King Cole play the Jazz Club on April 4. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui jazz lovers will be seen all around the town in April with three nights of great entertainment coming to three different venues.

First off is the Jazz Club's monthly club night at the St Johns Club on Sunday, April 4.

We welcome back Louis Thompson-Munn, this time with a quartet, and playing music inspired by Nat King Cole. The band is drawn from Wellington's vibrant jazz music scene and features Louis on vocals/piano, Alexander Boulton playing guitar, Phoebe Johnson on double bass and Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa on drums.

The band goes by the name Ol' King Cole, and Louis describes its journey: "The debut inception of Ol' King Cole was a nod to Nat King Cole's early drumless trio which ran from 1943-1950, performing Nat's early music and other artists of his era.

"After a successful Chamber Music NZ tour of the country in 2018 (performing at the Royal Wanganui Opera House) and off the back of their album The Best Man the trio has performed at jazz festivals and clubs around the country as well as in the dark sultry cocktail bars of Wellington's late night scene.

"Now the trio takes a new form - a quartet! The drummer has arrived at the gig after all and a great and lively performance is a guarantee. The spirit of the old house band is still alive!"

This is the first of three scintillating jazz events in April. Here are two dates for your diary:

Friday, April 23 at the Whanganui Musicians Club – the Mark Lockett Quartet featuring Lucien Johnson, Oscar Laven and Umar Zakaria.

Friday, April 30 in the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate – Rodger Fox and a host of All-Stars show how Whanganui Celebrates International Jazz Day with countries all over the world.

Jazz Club members are afforded discounts at all events, and memberships can be purchased at the St Johns Club on club night this Sunday. The music starts at 6.30pm. We look forward to your company.