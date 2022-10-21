Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: Show boys and men that 'having a heart' is a good thing

Jay Rerekura
By
4 mins to read
Jay Rerekura speaks at a White Ribbon event in 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jay Rerekura speaks at a White Ribbon event in 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

COMMENT:

In life, I have often heard this phrase or variations of it from people.

Usually older and wiser than myself and usually at times when it could be perceived that I am acting in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle