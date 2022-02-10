Jason Hamlin had been assistant coach to Jason Caskey for 10 seasons. Photo / Bevan Conley

The loyal assistant will now step up to the main role as Steelform Whanganui has their new coach for the Heartland Championship.

After 10 seasons serving under good friend Jason Caskey, who retired last year as the most successful coach in Heartland history, Wanganui Marist's Jason Hamlin was officially announced as head coach for the next two seasons, last Friday.

The WRFU had advertised the role in December, although Hamlin was always believed to have the high hand due to his previous experience within the team and ability to ensure a smooth transition.

"I think they said they interviewed two people. Six applied," said Hamlin.

Hamlin wanted to express his gratitude to Caskey - together the pair won a record six Meads Cups and two Lochore Cups - for helping him prepare to step up to the hot seat.

"I've had a real good lead-in for what to do and to expect in the head role.

"I know how hard [it can be]. The time and the effort Jason Caskey put in."

It will likely be a fresh-looking Whanganui team in 2022, as incumbent captain Campbell Hart has departed the district, while a number of other senior players could well be calling time on their long representative careers.

Hamlin's first task before the start of the Heartland campaign in the latter part of winter/early spring will be liaising with the local clubs to let their players know what he is looking for in his squad, while making it clear there will be opportunities for new blood.

"In terms of the squad, just being visible to the players – putting the messages out.

"I think we've got to future plan at some point – who will be our leading lights for the next two years."

Hamlin became Caskey's assistant for the 2011-12 seasons, after Caskey himself had been deputy for the previous coaching regimes of Milton Haig and Guy Lennox.

After winning the Meads Cup in 2011 and finishing runners-up in 2012, the pair were replaced for the following season, but reinstated after the disappointing 2013 campaign.

They won the 2014 Lochore Cup, and then secured the Heartland Championship's only Meads Cup three-peat, 2015-17.

Whanganui were beaten Meads Cup semifinalists in 2018 and lost the 2019 final, while 2020 saw only a short representative campaign against nearby unions, due to Heartland being cancelled by Covid-19.

Last year, Covid again reared its ugly head and saw Whanganui unable to make the Meads Cup final due to the removal of Heartland's semifinal round, consoling themselves by finishing third and winning the Lochore Cup – a trophy that is usually claimed by the fifth place team after a separate finals series.

"An uninterrupted season would be lovely, but we have to play the hand we're dealt," said Hamlin regarding what could happen this year.

As well as the Whanganui team, Hamlin was also head coach of the NZ Marist XV from 2014-16 when they played the NZ Heartland XV in their annual McCrae Cup fixtures.

Last year he was named the NZ Heartland XV assistant coach under South Canterbury's Nigel Walsh as they played a one-off December game against the New Zealand Barbarians in Taupo, with the Barbarians winning 36-24.

WRFU chief executive Bridget Belsham said she was looking forward to working alongside Hamlin and the rest of the management team to continue Whanganui's success.

"We received considerable interest in the role and after a robust appointment process, the appointments panel unanimously agreed that Jason Hamlin has the experience we need to lead this team as our head coach.

"Jason has the passion and desire to succeed and having been part of the coaching team for many years, knows what's involved in building a successful team."