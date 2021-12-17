Rugby: Whanganui Rugby support NZ Rugby's Covid certificate directive

Whanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham said using vaccine passports guarantees rugby at all three colours of the traffic light system, a certainty they haven't had in two years. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham said using vaccine passports guarantees rugby at all three colours of the traffic light system, a certainty they haven't had in two years. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Rugby has backed NZ Rugby's directive regarding the vaccination of players but is unsure what impact it will have on total participation.

New Zealand Rugby announced on Monday that club and college rugby players will need a Covid vaccination certificate to play in competitions from next year.

Under the Government and Sport New Zealand's Covid-19 Protection Framework, gatherings in the Red traffic light setting which do not use Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates are limited to 25 people.

In the Red setting, 15-a-side rugby competitions would be unable to proceed without the use of Covid vaccination certificates due to the restriction on numbers.

Whanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham said she respected people who had decided not to get vaccinated for their own personal reasons, but if rugby was to go ahead at any 'traffic light' level, Covid vaccination certificates were going to be needed.

"The decision was made to ensure community rugby can kick off at all three traffic light levels. The directive is mainly around that 15-a-side.

"I'm not one to judge anyone for making personal choices. We just have to get a gauge to see the impact locally and see what we can do to ensure there is some competition the unvaccinated can participate in. What that may look like, it is really hard to know."

If the region was in green, there was a potential window for those who are unvaccinated to participate in rugby as the number of people allowed to attend events without a vaccine certificate is 100.

NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the decision provided the rugby community with a level of certainty ahead of the 2022 season.

"We've taken the time to review the Government and Sport New Zealand's guidance and what's clear is that vaccine certificates will be needed for fifteen-aside competitions to play with minimal disruption.

"Over the past couple of seasons, the rugby community has dealt with a lot of challenges and cancellations. This decision gives some early certainty and will reduce the impact on teenage and senior competitions when there are unexpected moves between traffic light settings in 2022."

Belsham said Covid-19 created a very cloudy scene.

"It's hard to see how this all rolls out. Who knows what next year will bring. For us, it's just trying to get people involved or keep them involved. Whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, it just means there are a lot more criteria around what that actually means.

"When we come back in January it will be interesting to know what the traffic light system is then, it is really hard to know. We know rugby can improve lives, not just physically and mentally."