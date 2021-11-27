Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Jacob McSweeny: Damn it feels good to be a cyclist

Jacob McSweeny
By
3 mins to read
It took getting my bike stolen to teach me to really appreciate the value the bicycle was bringing to my life. Photo / 123rf

It took getting my bike stolen to teach me to really appreciate the value the bicycle was bringing to my life. Photo / 123rf

Comment:

A month ago I finished a Sunday shift, turned off the lights at work, chucked on my helmet and opened the door to jump on my bike and head home.

But, the bike was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.