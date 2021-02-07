It's the 12th La Fiesta

Carla Donson, manager of the Women's Network and creator and co-ordinator of La Fiesta. Photo / Supplied

By Carla Donson

Email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com

Whanganui is a-buzz with activity this summer. There are established events that continue to deliver as well as an array of new attractions to indulge in. The Women's Network is all set to roll out its 12th incarnation of La Fiesta: NZ's best women's fest this Saturday. Jam-packed with more than 100 events, seven of these are musical offerings, covering an array of genres from classical to folk rock, acoustic, indie-pop, compositions for poetry, and some grunty old rhythm and blues. Rounding off the magnificent seven is a very special DJ compilation of tunes that will sound off as our festival wrap party. Check out the lineup and get in early with your ticket pre-sales as it really helps with our event management, especially in light of the ever-unfolding situation with Covid-19. Download the full festival guide at: https://lafiestanz.com/

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

4pm: Woven – A Concert for Piano + Flute, Main Hall, Whanganui Collegiate School. $25 Adult, $20 Senior + Supporter, $5 Student. Tickets via the Royal Wanganui Opera House. This special concert will combine works by women composers for flute and piano, solo flute and two flutes, weaving together the talents of Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

7pm: Building A Mystery: A Tribute to Female Folk Rockers, Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St. $10. Tickets, email: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz. Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Cox returns to La Fiesta from Tauranga to perform her new show featuring the music of Sarah McLachlan, Jewel, The Cranberries, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos and more. Tauranga-based Melissa wields over a dozen instruments, live looping technology, and her haunting voice to recreate the defining songs of a generation.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

7pm: Laura-Mae from Golden Bay, The Barracks, 170 St Hill St. $10 pre-sale, $15 door sale. Tickets, txt Carla 027 477 6454 or womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. Hailing from the beach haven of Golden Bay, indie-pop singer/songwriter/loopist Laura-Mae stays true to her relaxed and upbeat vibe. She has performed original songs on Maori TV, sung at Wellington's annual festival Gardens Magic, and is now on tour playing La Fiesta to promote her recent singles "Betsy" and "Rug of Numbers".

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

7pm: Beautrais x De Vegt. Venue confirmed upon booking. $25. Tickets via Royal Wanganui Opera House. Singer/songwriter/musician Elizabeth De Vegt performs songs inspired by "Flow", the critically acclaimed collection of poems by local author Airini Beautrais celebrating the history of the Whanganui awa. Enjoy this musical debut in the intimate setting of beautiful gardens overlooking the Whanganui River.

MONDAY, MARCH 8: INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

7pm: Just the Two of Us. Christ Church, 243 Wicksteed St. $25 Adult, $20 Senior + Supporter, $5 Student | Tickets via the Royal Wanganui Opera House | Featuring music for flute and voice, piano and voice, flute and piano and solo flute, performed by Ingrid Culliford and Winifred Livesay. This classical concert will showcase music composed predominantly by women, including songs by Clara Schumann.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

7pm: GloryBox, The Barracks, 170 St Hill St. $10. Tickets, txt Carla 027 477 6454 or womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. Packing more onstage punch than pretty much any other acoustic duo you know, GloryBox is all about gutsy vocals, strong songs, evocative harmonies and a bit of a laugh. The plus-sized musical eruption of Taranaki divas Celine Filbee and Karen Clarke sing songs they love.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

9pm til late: Wrap Party with DJ Bex at Maria Lane Eatery + Bar, Majestic Square. Koha entry, donations to the Women's Network. Get your glad rags on and grab your guy/gal pals to fiesta like there is no tomorrow with the grooving tunes laid down by DJ Bex all the way from Welling-town. The ultimate festival finale!