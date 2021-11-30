Iron Alley: supporting local charities

Ray and Lesley Eru in Iron Alley, the gym with a big heart. Photo / Paul Brooks

Ray and Lesley Eru own and operate Iron Alley Fitness in Wilson St, but the gym is more than just a fitness centre.

It's big. A studio where they started the gym leads through an adjoining room to the vast area where their members join in Iron Alley activities.

It's clean, tidy, well-kept, with gym equipment, punching bags, kettle bells, and walls covered in framed photos of members and events.

On the far wall is a huge, monochrome Iron Alley logo, designed and painted by Ray, and, not far away, a stormtrooper, also Ray's work. There's a kettlebell in the logo.

"We love our Star Wars," says Lesley.

But that's not all: a member has carved the Iron Alley logo in wood and given it to the gym.

There is a Code of Conduct on the wall which is actually adhered to, and then there's an artwork by local artist and founding gym member, Fleur Wickes. It looks right at home on that wall.

Iron Alley is not part of a chain or a franchise: it's a stand-alone place with its own rules and a hands-on approach by Lesley and Ray. They are also aware that this tight community of members is part of a larger Whanganui community, so they are quick to be there when someone needs a hand.

"We've always been a community gym," says Lesley.

In collaboration with Nefarious Fitness and Performance, Iron Alley raised close to $5000 for Australia when bushfires were rife across the Tasman.

"We did a 24-hour row-a-thon," says Lesley. "We've done mud runs, raft races …." And the photos are on the wall to prove it. A group of members stand covered in gooey grime after the Mud Muster. "And that one over there was the Tough Guy and Girl Challenge."

"We are still defending Raft Race champions," says Ray.

"We did the Alley Rally for our gym birthday in October," says Lesley. "It was a bit of fun, our version of the Amazing Race." It involved dressing up, a lot of hilarity and a barbecue afterwards.

They held a black tie event — The Glammies — in the gym for their awards evening the year before.

And there is the push-up challenge.

"They have to do 21 push-ups for 21 days … and the person we think has been most interactive with the challenge, we'll donate $100 to the charity of their choice," says Lesley.

That's on top of a lot more charity work and fundraising.

Iron Alley grew from an idea, an idea facilitated by the generosity of the late Rob Bartley who helped them get into the business.

They started in the studio, which is still part of the main gym.

"We had the studio going for about 10 months before we expanded and built this part of the gym," says Lesley.

"It was just for personal training," says Ray, "But then we got people who wanted to do group fitness." Now they provide Box Fit, kettlebell training, circuit training, and things with names like Alpha Studio, Kickfit Studio and Ankorr.

Both Ray and Lesley agree on the benefits of group sessions.

"There's a lot more support and there's nowhere to hide," says Ray. "Groups range from 20 to 40 people."

"We have 100 members," says Lesley.

Iron Alley certainly has the space for it.

Ray says they see people who have never done group fitness, do it and get hooked.

"You will push yourself more when you've got someone beside you."

It's more about personal goals but of course there's a little healthy competition among members.

"But everybody is so supportive of each other," says Lesley. "We've got no 'judgy' people or people with egos."

The first rule in their Code of Conduct is "Leave your ego at the door".

Ray and Lesley are assisted by Ebony Healy who helps out with training.

They have a lot of members who have been with them since the beginning six years ago.

Long-time member Katrina Barnes says the place is fun and there is always plenty of laughter.

"I love it."

Katrina has a certificate as proof she is a founding member of Iron Alley.

"It makes me feel good: it's my happy place. There's a plaque on the stairs which says 'Family', and it actually feels like that. You might have had a bad day at work, so you go to the gym and it's like walking into the bar in 'Cheers', where everybody knows your name. You talk about your day, you have a laugh, you have a workout, you walk out feeling absolutely exhausted, but you've washed the day away."

Katrina says the group workouts are a good way to get motivated.

"You've always got someone encouraging you, whether it's the trainers or the others. It's the best way to give it everything you've got."

She says Iron Alley does a lot of charity work and the members support that.

"It's such a great team!"

In 2010 Lesley graduated from Wanganui UCOL with a Certificate in Human Performance and was employed by a local gym in 2012 as administration manager, Boxfit instructor and personal trainer.

She has a Level 2 Strong First qualification in kettlebell training, which required multiple trips to Australia. She is one of a few people in New Zealand to have got that.

"It's the gold standard in kettlebells," says Ray.

Both Ray and Lesley have had a strong interest in physical fitness for a long time.