Irish Ambassador promotes the arts in Whanganui

Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan with Literary Trust patron Joan Rosier-Jones (left) and chairwoman Mary-Ann Ewing. Photo / Supplied



Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan paid one of his regular visits to Whanganui last weekend.

He has always been impressed by the predominance of literature, arts and culture in Whanganui, and last summer he invited representatives from various arts sectors to an Irish evening hosted by Karen and Mark Lithgow. Karen is from County Cork and is one of a number of Irish people living in Whanganui.

Ambassador Ryan showed a particular interest in the Literary Festival, and trustees received a further invitation to the "soiree" held on Saturday. The evening featured Irish storyteller Loretta Egan who entertained us with tales of old Ireland and recitations of W.B. Yeats' poems. The floor was then open and several people stood up to entertain with song and verse.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall contributed by reading a humorous report of a historical rugby game between the All Blacks and Ireland, written by Irish author Roddy Doyle. It was slightly provocative given that Saturday was the eve of another such test match.

Sadly, this event was to farewell the ambassador, whose term is coming to an end. As the Irish Embassy opened in 2018, Peter Ryan has been the first residential ambassador. He has often said he is deeply honoured to be so, and recognises the many similarities between our two island nations.

In his inaugural speech, he quoted the Maori proverb: He aha te mea nui o te ao? He Tangata, He Tangata, He Tangata. No reira, tena koutou, tena koutou, tena tatou katoa. What is the most important thing in the world? It is the people, it is the people, it is the people. Ambassador Ryan is certainly a man of the people. He will be sorely missed, both as a champion of the arts, and as the affable down-to-earth Irishman he is.