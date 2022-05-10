Three Whanganui fire crews responded to a house fire in Heads Rd early on Wednesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a house fire in Heads Rd, Castlecliff, early on Wednesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand representative said three fire crews responded around 5.35am and the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants had been accounted for and there were no signs of injury from the fire, the spokesperson said.

Crews had the fire extinguished by around 7.30am.

A police representative said police were called to the fire for traffic control purposes.

There was no indication the fire was being treated as suspicious, the police spokesperson said.