All properties in the St Johns Hill and Otamatea areas have had their internet restored. Photo / 123RF

Broadband is now restored to all 600-plus Whanganui properties following an outage over the weekend.

Two underground Ultrafast Fibre cables were cut on Friday afternoon, leaving 660 customers in the St Johns Hill and Otamatea area without internet.

Broadband had been restored to 648 customers by Saturday night with the final 22 customers having their internet restored early this morning.