In The Shallows bringing debut album tour to Whanganui on December 17

In The Shallows (Lance Shepherd and Danni Parsons) play at Space Gallery on December 17. Photo / Supplied

Pop-folk duo In The Shallows will hit Whanganui later this month as part of their debut album tour.

Vocalist Danni Parsons and guitarist and vocalist Lance Shepherd blend catchy vocal hooks with soaring harmonies and atmospheric acoustic guitar, walking the line between folk and country, and weaving in tales of love, loss, connection, redemption and empowerment.

Lance has worked as a professional musician/producer since leaving high school. Based in London through the 2000s as a touring/recording guitarist with Martina Topley-Bird (ex-Tricky), Lance has worked with a number of producers such as Johnny Dolla (Massive Attack) and Leila Arab (Bjork).

He has played a number of high profile radio, television and live shows throughout Europe and the US including BBC2, France Inter, XFM, Later ... With Jools Holland, Montreaux Jazz Festival and SXSW.

Born and raised in Wales, Danni moved to New Zealand in 2005. Once settled in Wellington she went on to co-write lyrics with Mara Simpson (Mara and the Bushkas) and performed alongside other well-accomplished New Zealand musicians in Wellington band Soul Caravan. Danni also works in film and theatre.

The band is touring their debut album, released on November 14 with producer Steve Rokosh (Calgary, Canada and Nashville, USA ). His clients include Emmylou Harris, Sass Jordan, Ruben Young, Jocelyn Alice and many more.

In The Shallows play at Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, at 6pm-8pm on Thursday, December 17. Book at eventbrite.co.nz