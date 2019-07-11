NEW Zealand's economy should be booming right now. The rest of the world wants what we produce, and our commodity prices and terms of trade are at historically high levels. We should be doing really well.
When National handed over the Treasury benches there was money in the coffers and big surpluses. Yet business confidence in New Zealand has dropped to its lowest level since the global financial crisis 10 years ago, which is a poor reflection of the approach taken by the Labour coalition Government.
The latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion, which was released this week, shows business confidence has fallen to its lowest level since March 2009, with a net 31 per cent of businesses expecting a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months.
There was also a further decline in firms' own trading activity, with many businesses reporting reduced demand in the June quarter and the expectation of a further drop in the next quarter.
National's new finance spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith, has called out Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson for ducking and diving the issues.